Crime

Peterborough County OPP investigate crash on Highway 115 ramp south of city

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP investigate van crash on Hwy. 115' Peterborough County OPP investigate van crash on Hwy. 115
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision near Airport Road Wednesday evening.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday evening

Around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on the southbound on-ramp to Highway 115 near Airport following reports of a van that went off the road with its airbags deployed.

Read more: Driver dead, passenger injured after crash in Douro-Dummer Township, Peterborough County OPP say

It’s not known if there are any injuries or how many occupants were in the vehicle.

Officers could be seen driving around the area after the crash, appearing to search in nearby fields.

OPP also closed the on-ramp to traffic for the investigation.

As of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, OPP have yet to comment on the incident. Global News Peterborough has inquired several times for more details.

More to come. 

 

