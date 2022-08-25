Peterborough County OPP investigate crash on Highway 115 ramp south of city

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday evening
Around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on the southbound on-ramp to Highway 115 near Airport following reports of a van that went off the road with its airbags deployed.
It’s not known if there are any injuries or how many occupants were in the vehicle.
Officers could be seen driving around the area after the crash, appearing to search in nearby fields.
OPP also closed the on-ramp to traffic for the investigation.
As of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, OPP have yet to comment on the incident. Global News Peterborough has inquired several times for more details.
More to come.
