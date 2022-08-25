Peterborough County OPP investigate crash on Highway 115 ramp south of city

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday evening

Around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on the southbound on-ramp to Highway 115 near Airport following reports of a van that went off the road with its airbags deployed.

It’s not known if there are any injuries or how many occupants were in the vehicle.

Officers could be seen driving around the area after the crash, appearing to search in nearby fields.

OPP also closed the on-ramp to traffic for the investigation.

UPDATE: #PtboOPP have blocked the on ramp to Highway 115 and several officers are driving around roads in the area. It is unclear if anyone as transported to hospital #ptbonews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

As of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, OPP have yet to comment on the incident. Global News Peterborough has inquired several times for more details.

More to come.