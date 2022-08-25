SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

TD Bank Group reports $3.21B Q3 profit, down from 1 year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 8:05 am
TD Bank View image in full screen
The TD Bank branch at the corner of King St. West and Bay St. is photographed on Dec 6, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail via The Canadian Press

TD Bank Group reported a third-quarter net income of $3.21 billion, down from $3.55 billion a year ago.

The bank says the profit amounted to $1.75 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from $1.92 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $10.93 billion, up from $10.71 billion.

Read more: CIBC bank reports drop in third quarter profit as total revenue increases

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $351 million in TD’s latest quarter compared with a $37-million recovery of credit losses a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.09 per diluted share in its third quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.96 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.04 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

© 2022 Reuters
