Hamilton’s Sarah Nurse first woman to make the cover of EA Sports latest NHL video game

Hamilton’s Sarah Nurse will be the first woman to appear on the cover of an E-A Sports N-H-L game when the 2023 edition of the popular video game franchise is released in December.

E-A Sports announced Wednesday that the star forward with Canada’s national women’s team will share the cover with Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

Nurse, 27, had an Olympic-record 18 points to help Canada win the gold medal at this year’s Beijing Games.

She had five goals and 13 assists in seven tournament games.

She also won silver with Canada at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Nurse has also been a part of product campaigns with Mattel and Tim Hortons.

Two limited-edition Barbie dolls based on Nurse and fellow hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin were created as part of Barbie’s You Can Be Anything program – a campaign to inspire “girls to reach their potential through imaginative play.”

NHL player Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers and basketball player Kia Nurse of the Phoenix Mercury are the hockey star’s cousins.