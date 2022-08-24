Menu

Sports

Hamilton’s Sarah Nurse first woman to make the cover of EA Sports latest NHL video game

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 10:43 pm
Sarah Nurse is the first woman to ever grace the cover of an NHL video game. The Hamilton native is appearing alongside Anaheim Ducks forward, Trevor Zegras – also making his debut as an NHL cover athlete. View image in full screen
Sarah Nurse is the first woman to ever grace the cover of an NHL video game. The Hamilton native is appearing alongside Anaheim Ducks forward, Trevor Zegras – also making his debut as an NHL cover athlete. EA SPORTS NHL

Hamilton’s Sarah Nurse will be the first woman to appear on the cover of an E-A Sports N-H-L game when the 2023 edition of the popular video game franchise is released in December.

E-A Sports announced Wednesday that the star forward with Canada’s national women’s team will share the cover with Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

Nurse, 27, had an Olympic-record 18 points to help Canada win the gold medal at this year’s Beijing Games.

She had five goals and 13 assists in seven tournament games.

Read more: Dennis Rodman says he’ll go to Russia to push for Brittney Griner’s release

She also won silver with Canada at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Nurse has also been a part of product campaigns with Mattel and Tim Hortons.

Two limited-edition Barbie dolls based on Nurse and fellow hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin were created as part of Barbie’s You Can Be Anything program – a campaign to inspire “girls to reach their potential through imaginative play.”

NHL player Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers and basketball player Kia Nurse of the Phoenix Mercury are the hockey star’s cousins.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
