Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of woman found in abandoned northeast Calgary home

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 8:58 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a woman who was found dead inside an abandoned northeast home.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, police said officers were called to the 200 block of 14 Avenue N.E. for reports of an unknown body that was found at an abandoned residence. The house is scheduled for demolition later this month.

Trending Stories

Police said they believe the victim died several days before her body was discovered. Following an autopsy, the victim has been identified as 55-year-old Rhonda Waite, who also goes by Rhonda Joroszek, police said.

Officers believe the death was suspicious and are asking to speak with anyone who may have known Waite, or had recent contact with her.

“We are seeking information from anyone who knew the victim, was in recent contact with her, or knows who she has recently been associated with,” said staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary tagCalgary Suspicious Death tagCPS suspicious death investigation tagCrescent Heights death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers