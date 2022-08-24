Police investigate suspicious death of woman found in abandoned northeast Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a woman who was found dead inside an abandoned northeast home.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, police said officers were called to the 200 block of 14 Avenue N.E. for reports of an unknown body that was found at an abandoned residence. The house is scheduled for demolition later this month.

Police said they believe the victim died several days before her body was discovered. Following an autopsy, the victim has been identified as 55-year-old Rhonda Waite, who also goes by Rhonda Joroszek, police said.

Officers believe the death was suspicious and are asking to speak with anyone who may have known Waite, or had recent contact with her.

“We are seeking information from anyone who knew the victim, was in recent contact with her, or knows who she has recently been associated with,” said staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

