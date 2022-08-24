Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle in Regina leads to drugs and weapons

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 7:51 pm
Regina Police Service vehicle
Regina Police Service said they made a pair of arrests after finding a stolen vehicle in a back alley. File / Global News

Drugs and weapons were seized after Regina police came across a stolen Ford Escape Wednesday morning.

Officers said they saw the vehicle around 2:54 a.m. in an alley off the 400 block of Arthur Street, and found a man and a woman in the vehicle.

Both people were arrested, and police said they found a sawed-off .22 calibre, bear spray, .22 ammunition, a shotgun shell, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Officers said 18-year-old Timber Nashacappo and 28-year-old River Peters of Regina are jointly charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of tampering with the serial number of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, two counts of storing a firearm contrary to regulations, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said Peters also has additional charges of breach of probation, and two separate counts of possession of a scheduled substance, while Nashacappo has one charge of possession of a scheduled substance.

Both Peters and Nashacappo made their first appearance in provincial court Wednesday afternoon.

