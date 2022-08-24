Menu

Crime

Man charged after threatening ER staff, assaulting security at Ontario hospital: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 3:30 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police say a 63-year-old Ontario man is facing more than two dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted security and forced his way into a hospital emergency room armed with two knives.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a hospital in Goderich, Ont., around 6:30 p.m. Monday on reports that a man had assaulted the security officer and a COVID-19 screener before going into the ER.

Police allege the man, who they say was carrying two knives, then threatened to harm several staff members.

They say the man left before police arrived, but officers found and arrested him at his home.

Police allege the man resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers, who sustained a minor injury.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
