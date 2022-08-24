Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kelowna, B.C. pedestrian injured while trying to run across Highway 97

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 6:54 pm
A man was injured on Wednesday morning while he was trying to cross Highway 97. View image in full screen
A man was injured on Wednesday morning while he was trying to cross Highway 97. Global News

Commuter traffic in Kelowna, B.C., came to a screeching halt on Wednesday morning when a man was struck by a truck after attempting to run across Highway 97.

“At 7:05 a.m., a man carelessly attempted to run across Highway 97 at Ellis Street and was struck by a GM pickup truck,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The vehicle was only travelling at approximately 25 km/h due to the volume of traffic and there was no damage to the truck.  The pedestrian was conscious and breathing with a minor laceration to his forehead. He was transported to (Kelowna General Hospital) for treatment.”

Trending Stories

No information about the current condition of the man struck has been released.

Click to play video: 'Body of Surrey man who fell into Okanagan Lake recovered' Body of Surrey man who fell into Okanagan Lake recovered
Body of Surrey man who fell into Okanagan Lake recovered – Aug 15, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagTraffic tagKelowna RCMP tagHighway 97 tagEllis Street tagConst. Mike Della-Paolera tagcommuter traffic tagGM pickup tagHighway 97 crossing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers