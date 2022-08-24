Kelowna, B.C. pedestrian injured while trying to run across Highway 97

Commuter traffic in Kelowna, B.C., came to a screeching halt on Wednesday morning when a man was struck by a truck after attempting to run across Highway 97.
“At 7:05 a.m., a man carelessly attempted to run across Highway 97 at Ellis Street and was struck by a GM pickup truck,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.
“The vehicle was only travelling at approximately 25 km/h due to the volume of traffic and there was no damage to the truck. The pedestrian was conscious and breathing with a minor laceration to his forehead. He was transported to (Kelowna General Hospital) for treatment.”
No information about the current condition of the man struck has been released.
