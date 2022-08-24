3 new out-of-province partnerships will allow for faster hip and knee surgeries for Manitobans

Three new partnership agreements recently signed by the Manitoba government will mean hundreds of Manitobans who are waiting for hip or knee replacement surgeries will be able to access care more quickly, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced Wednesday.

“These three new agreements are an important interim measure to help people who have been waiting for care for too long, as we work to build long-term, sustainable improvements and increased capacity in our health-care system here at home,” said Gordon.

“The Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force has also created an opportunity for patients who are eligible for these procedures and willing to receive care out of province, to identify themselves and learn more about the process,” she added.

Through the work of the task force, the province has signed agreements that will help connect more patients with orthopedic surgeries, like hip or knee replacements, at three out-of-province clinics.

At the end of August, a pilot project with Big Thunder Orthopedic Associates in northwestern Ontario will launch with six patients.

It is expected the program will expand to provide care for as many as 20 to 30 people per month, or around 300 procedures per year, at locations in Dryden, Fort Frances and Kenora.

“We are excited to be a part of this pilot project with Manitoba that will benefit patients from both sides of the border,” said Dr. Dave Puskas, orthopedic surgeon, Big Thunder Orthopedic Associates.

“We have created the capacity to accomplish Ontario wait times and provide assistance to our neighbouring province. This relationship acknowledges the movement of patients between the two provinces and softens the border so Canadians can receive care where and when they need it.”

Manitoba is also building on its agreement with Sanford Health in North Dakota, which has provided spinal surgeries to 28 eligible patients in recent months.

In September, up to 10 patients per month are expected to travel to the clinic for hip or knee surgeries and 125 procedures may be completed this year with capacity growing to 250 in 2023-2024.

“Manitoba physicians and other members of the patient’s health-care team will work closely with out-of-province providers to ensure a smooth process for patients. This includes the planning leading up to their surgery, as well as an integrated plan for follow-up care when they return to Manitoba.” said Dr. Peter MacDonald, chair of the task force steering committee.

Additionally, the third agreement is with the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio for hip surgeries. This project is expected to launch later in September with 100 people expected to receive care and another 200 in the following year.

Eligible people will be identified by their Manitoba health-care provider and then contacted to determine if they wish to travel for care.

The task force has also put a new process in place so Manitobans who need one of these procedures and are willing to travel out of province can self-identify after reviewing the eligibility criteria online

The minister noted work is also ongoing within the province to increase surgical and diagnostic capacity and address the backlogs caused by COVID-19.

