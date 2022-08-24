Man, woman charged after firearm, ammunition recovered in Toronto: police

A man and woman have been charged after a loaded firearm and ammunition was recovered in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Monday at around 7:10 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the Fred Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Avenue Area.
“During the vehicle stop, the driver was found to be in possession of a live shotgun shell,” police alleged in a news release.
Police said after further investigation, a loaded Beretta handgun and three rounds of ammunition were recovered.
Officers said the driver and passenger were arrested.
Police said 42-year-old Shane Bujan from Brampton has been charged with two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.
Police said Bujan and 34-year-old Kristin Brock from Niagara Falls were also jointly charged with several other firearm-related offences.
Officers said both of the accused appeared in court on Tuesday.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
