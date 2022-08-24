Menu

Crime

Man, woman charged after firearm, ammunition recovered in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 3:09 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A man and woman have been charged after a loaded firearm and ammunition was recovered in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Monday at around 7:10 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the Fred Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Avenue Area.

“During the vehicle stop, the driver was found to be in possession of a live shotgun shell,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said after further investigation, a loaded Beretta handgun and three rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Officers said the driver and passenger were arrested.

Read more: 22-year-old man charged in connection with sexual assault in Toronto: police

Police said 42-year-old Shane Bujan from Brampton has been charged with two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police said Bujan and 34-year-old Kristin Brock from Niagara Falls were also jointly charged with several other firearm-related offences.

Officers said both of the accused appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

