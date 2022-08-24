COVID-19: HKPR reports death, 4 new hospitalized cases in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death, four new hospitalized cases and 47 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesdays — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 1 p.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 143 — up from 126 cases reported on Aug. 22 and 100 reported on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Among the 47 new cases reported Wednesday are 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. Among the 143 active cases, there are 108 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 in Northumberland County and 11 in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 120 lab-confirmed deaths — one more since the Aug. 22 update — and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared. There have been 57 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 30 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 21 in Northumberland County (one more since Monday — a resident from Alnwick-Halidmand Township) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 196 reported so far in 2022 — four more admissions since Aug. 22 — with 88 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Aug. 22), 94 in Northumberland County (four more) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday (down from 11 on Aug. 22). COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in one of the seven patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,585 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,347 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,279 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 759 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared since Aug. 22:

Community Living Campbellford/Brighton in Brighton: Declared Aug. 24.

Campbellford/Brighton in Brighton: Declared Aug. 24. Legion Village senior living in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 22.

Other active outbreaks:

Frost Manor long-term care home (Elm unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 19

long-term care home (Elm unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 19 Central East Correctional Centre (multiple units) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18.

(multiple units) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18. Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12.

long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12. Palisade Gardens Retirement Communit y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10.

y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10. Community Living Campbellford/Brighton : Declared Aug. 8.

: Declared Aug. 8. Hyland Crest long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8.

long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8. Fenelon Court (Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6.

(Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6. Northumberland Hills Hospital (unit 2A) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3

Outbreaks declared over:

Ross Memorial Hospital (medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5 and lifted Aug. 21 (reported on Aug. 24).