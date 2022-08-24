Winnipeg receives renovation funding for 3 parks in the southwest

Send this page to someone via email

Three new park improvement projects will improve recreational opportunities for residents in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, the City of Winnipeg announced Wednesday.

The projects include rejuvenation of John Steel Park, pathway replacement in Swindon Oaks Park and renewal of Beauchemin Park.

The rejuvenation of John Steel Park will include renewing the pathways, play area and site furniture, and applying new soil and sod. This project is expected to commence in September 2023 and be completed for summer 2024.

The Swindon Oaks Park pathway replacement will replace the aged asphalt pathway throughout the entire park. This project is expected to commence in June 2023 and be completed in August 2023.

Renewal of Beauchemin Park will include replacing an aging swing set, as well as upgrades to safety surfacing and other site improvements. This work will commence in June 2023 and be completed in August 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: A new spray pad is making its way to Adsum Park in Winnipeg

The combined budget for these projects is anticipated to be nearly $500,000.

“With its renovated pathways, play areas, and site furniture, the revitalized parks in the different communities across Winnipeg will offer residents a fun, safe place to get outside and stay active with friends and family,” said Jim Carr, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre.

“Projects like these are made possible through collaboration with our partners. Greater access to improved recreational infrastructure will contribute to more vibrant communities for generations to come.”

Council approved funding for the project through the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan, which focuses on enhancing active transportation and improving regional park infrastructure.

Approximately $487,000 is coming from the Canada Community-Building Fund and the remaining funding is coming from the city.

“Manitobans love being outdoors, enjoying the parks in their community, and our government is committed to providing those opportunities,” said Reg Helwer, Manitoba minister of labour, consumer protection and government services.

“I’m very proud of the work we have done to improve the many parks and green spaces we have in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood,” said Counc. Kevin Klein, Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood.

Story continues below advertisement

5:57 An update on Winnipeg’s tree canopy An update on Winnipeg’s tree canopy