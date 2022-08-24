SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

War exhibition in Toronto to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 6:36 am
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian cities ban Independence Day events as Calgary marks significant day with music' Ukrainian cities ban Independence Day events as Calgary marks significant day with music
WATCH: Ukrainian cities ban Independence Day events as Calgary marks significant day with music

Ukraine‘s ambassador to Canada will today mark Ukraine’s Independence Day with the launch of an immersive exhibition in Toronto created during the most violent phases of the war with Russia.

Yulia Kovaliv will launch a multimedia exhibition featuring footage of Ukrainians defending their country on the front lines.

Read more: Ukraine aid donations stalling as war hits 6-month mark: Canadian charities

Ukraine is celebrating its independence from Russia 31 years ago, but also marking six months of the war.

To mark the event, Kovaliv will also host a charity auction in Toronto to raise money for ambulances and evacuation vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy says any Russian attack will receive ‘powerful’ response' Zelenskyy says any Russian attack will receive ‘powerful’ response
Zelenskyy says any Russian attack will receive ‘powerful’ response

Among the items set to be auctioned is a piece of a Russian missile that destroyed a training base near the Polish border.

Weeks before the missile struck, killing 43 people, Canadian personnel had been training Ukrainian soldiers at the base.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
