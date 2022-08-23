Menu

Money

Vernon, B.C., Shuswap transit workers vote in favour of strike action

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 4:25 pm
90 UBCO-North Okanagan Connector Bus. View image in full screen
90 UBCO-North Okanagan Connector Bus. Courtesy: Kiwibirdman (CNW Group/Unifor)

Transit workers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions of British Columbia voted to strike if “a fair collective agreement cannot be negotiated in the coming weeks.”

Unifor Local 114 sent out a press release Tuesday saying 98.5 per cent of its members at First Canada in Vernon and the Shuswap voted to strike if they reject the proposed agreement

“As we saw in the Sea to Sky region, transit workers are determined to achieve collective agreements that reflect their contribution to local economies,” Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director, said in a press release.

Unifor said that wages and pensions are priorities for members at the bargaining table.

First Canada is a third-party contractor for B.C. Transit.

“The solution at First Canada is the same solution found at PW Transit: fair wages and a recognition that inflation should not erode wages,” McGarrigle said.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

