Crime

Teens face charges in connection with carjacking, stabbing in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 3:30 pm
Two teens were arrested and charged in August 2022 for separate violent incidents in St. Catharines. View image in full screen
Two teens were arrested and charged in August 2022 for separate violent incidents in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

A pair of teen boys are facing multiple charges in connection with a July carjacking and August stabbing within a two-kilometre area near Grantham Avenue in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara police believe one of the pair was the person who pointed a firearm at a driver and demanded they vacate their vehicle in a July incident on Welland Avenue near Bunting Road.

The accused fled in the car and was believed to have picked up a second teen in the process. The car was recovered not long after the incident.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in incident at Halton Hills group home

Those two suspects are also being connected with a stabbing at Pearson Park on Niagara Street on Aug. 17.

Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Police says he knew his alleged attackers.

A 17-year-old youth from St. Catharines is facing a total of eight charges, including assault with a weapon and pointing a fire arm, in connection with both occurrences.

The other youth, 16, also from the city is facing three charged including robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

