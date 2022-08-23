1 dead after crash involving transport truck in Lambton County, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton OPP say one person has died after six people were injured in a collision that involved a transport truck and a vehicle.

Police tweeted about the crash at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Six people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but one later died, police said. The identity of the crash victims has not been released.

Courtright Line was closed at Inwood Road with police said it was expected to reopen Tuesday evening.

More to come…

One of the involved individuals involved in the collision has now been pronounced deceased. The name of the individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of next-of-kin. The investigation is continuing. ^jb — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 23, 2022

