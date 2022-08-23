Menu

Traffic

1 dead after crash involving transport truck in Lambton County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2022 2:10 pm
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

Lambton OPP say one person has died after six people were injured in a collision that involved a transport truck and a vehicle.

Police tweeted about the crash at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Petrolia, Ont. couple killed in ATV crash with motor vehicle: OPP

Six people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but one later died, police said. The identity of the crash victims has not been released.

Trending Stories

Courtright Line was closed at Inwood Road with police said it was expected to reopen Tuesday evening.

More to come…

