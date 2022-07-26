Petrolia, Ont. couple killed in ATV crash with motor vehicle: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Lambton County say a collision involving an ATV and a motor vehicle over the weekend claimed the lives of two Petrolia-area residents.

The collision happened along Oil Heritage Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Few details have been made public, but police said the two riders of the ATV were killed in the collision.

The couple have been identified by police as Edward Jolly, 50, and Susan Jolly, 48.

No charges have been laid in the crash as of Tuesday, police said. The road was closed for nearly eight hours for investigative work.