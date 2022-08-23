Menu

Canada

Moshe Safdie gifts professional archive and Habitat 67 condo unit to McGill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2022 12:41 pm
Architect Moshe Safdie poses at Habitat 67 in Montreal, Thursday, April 27, 2017. The Israeli-Canadian architect is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including the thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal. View image in full screen
Architect Moshe Safdie poses at Habitat 67 in Montreal, Thursday, April 27, 2017. The Israeli-Canadian architect is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including the thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including his thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal.

McGill says the collection is composed of more than 100,000 items including sketchbooks, models, drawings and correspondence related to unbuilt and built projects across the globe.

It also includes the master copy of the McGill undergraduate thesis that inspired his design for Habitat 67, which was created for Expo 67 — the 1967 International and Universal Exposition in Montreal — and remains one of the city’s most distinctive landmarks.

Montreal's Expo 67 marks 50th anniversary

Safdie is also donating his own personal unit in the visually striking complex of offset, stacked concrete cubes and interconnected walkways that he designed as a way of reimagining apartment living.

The 84-year-old has gone on to design many other notable projects including the National Gallery of Canada, in Ottawa; the Musee de la civilization, in Quebec City; the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum, in Jerusalem; and the United States Institute of Peace, in Washington, D.C.

Safdie says in a statement that his McGill education has guided him throughout his professional life and that he wanted to give back to the school and to Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
