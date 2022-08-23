Menu

Health

MLHU appoints acting associate medical officer of health after 6-month vacancy

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2022 12:19 pm
MLHU appoints acting associate medical officer of health after 6-month vacancy - image View image in full screen
Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

After nearly six months without one, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has hired an Acting Associate Medical Officer of Health (AMOH).

According to the MLHU, Dr. Karalyn Dueck will begin her appointment as AMOH on Sept. 12 “for an initial period of six months.”

Dr. Dueck is not new to the local health unit, but is making a return after being a member of staff while completing her Master of Public Health at the University of Waterloo.

Read more: Dr. Alex Summers named next MLHU medical officer of health

“We are thrilled Dr. Dueck is returning to the Health Unit and joining our team,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU’s medical officer of health. “Dr. Dueck’s expertise and leadership will pay significant dividends over the months ahead.”

The position of AMOH with the MLHU was left vacant when Summers moved up to become the medical officer of health in March 2022 after Dr. Chris Mackie resigned.

– with files from 980 CFPL’s Jaclyn Carbone 

