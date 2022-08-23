MLHU appoints acting associate medical officer of health after 6-month vacancy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

After nearly six months without one, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has hired an Acting Associate Medical Officer of Health (AMOH).

According to the MLHU, Dr. Karalyn Dueck will begin her appointment as AMOH on Sept. 12 “for an initial period of six months.”

Dr. Dueck is not new to the local health unit, but is making a return after being a member of staff while completing her Master of Public Health at the University of Waterloo.

“We are thrilled Dr. Dueck is returning to the Health Unit and joining our team,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU’s medical officer of health. “Dr. Dueck’s expertise and leadership will pay significant dividends over the months ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

The position of AMOH with the MLHU was left vacant when Summers moved up to become the medical officer of health in March 2022 after Dr. Chris Mackie resigned.

– with files from 980 CFPL’s Jaclyn Carbone