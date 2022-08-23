Menu

Canada

Kitchener will not implement a vacant home tax

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 12:08 pm
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. View image in full screen
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

On Monday night, Kitchener council chose not to implement a vacant home tax on those who own vacant residential properties within city limits.

Under the province’s Fair Housing Plan, municipalities in Ontario have the option to implement these types of taxes in an effort to increase the housing supply for both renters and buyers.

The city says it decided not to implement the tax for a number of reasons, including Kitchener’s low vacancy rate and the cost of implementation.

Kitchener says its attempts to combat the affordable housing situation in the area will continue as it follows recommendations from its affordable housing strategy.

It also says it will continue to follow plans put forward by more senior levels of government to address the issue.

