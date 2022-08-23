Arrest made in May 2021 fatal hit and run: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the woman believed to be the driver involved in a fatal collision has turned herself in to Edmonton police.

Chasity Erin Kyplain, 38, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a person.

Read more: Saskatoon Police Service hopes to expand victim services unit to meet community demand

The collision happened on May 10, 2021 in the 3200 block of 33rd Street West.

A 33-year-old woman was killed in the crash. Police have not released her name.

Kyplain is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.