Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in May 2021 fatal hit and run: Saskatoon police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 11:37 am
Chasity Erin Kyplain, 38, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a person. View image in full screen
Chasity Erin Kyplain, 38, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a person. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the woman believed to be the driver involved in a fatal collision has turned herself in to Edmonton police.

Chasity Erin Kyplain, 38, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a person.

Read more: Saskatoon Police Service hopes to expand victim services unit to meet community demand

The collision happened on May 10, 2021 in the 3200 block of 33rd Street West.

Trending Stories

A 33-year-old woman was killed in the crash. Police have not released her name.

Kyplain is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Man charged with fatal hit-and-run of international student was prohibited from driving

Story continues below advertisement

Police added anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagFatal Crash tagSaskatoon Police Service tagFatal Collision tagFatal Hit And Run tag33rd Street West tagChasity Erin Kyplain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers