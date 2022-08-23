Arrest made in May 2021 fatal hit and run: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the woman believed to be the driver involved in a fatal collision has turned herself in to Edmonton police.
Chasity Erin Kyplain, 38, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a person.
The collision happened on May 10, 2021 in the 3200 block of 33rd Street West.
A 33-year-old woman was killed in the crash. Police have not released her name.
Kyplain is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police added anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
