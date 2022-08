Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an early morning carjacking in the city’s northeast.

Around 6 a.m. CPS told Global News they were called to a gas station at 55 Skyview Ranch Road N.E.

Police said they’re still investigating if a weapon was used during the incident.

CPS added no injuries were reported. As of 11:30 a.m., police didn’t have a suspect in custody.

