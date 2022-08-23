Menu

Crime

Woman followed by man performing indecent act on hiking trail: Elgin County OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 8:52 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
Elgin County OPP are investigating after an indecent act was reported near Catfish Creek Conservation Area on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Elgin County OPP are investigating after an indecent act was reported near Catfish Creek Conservation Area.

On Saturday at 3:08 p.m., officers arrived at a Springwater Road, Norfolk County address after a woman walking with two dogs along the trails in the Spring Water Forest area reported that she screamed at a man following her while he engaged in an indecent act.

Trending Stories

Police said the man man fled the area into the woods in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the suspect is described as a teenage man with curly, light brown hair, wearing a black and light grey T-shirt and jeans.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP Ontario Provincial Police Investigation Elgin County Norfolk County Indecent Act Suspect Description catfish creek conservation area Springwater Road Spring Water Forest area

