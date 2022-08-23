Fatal incident in St. Clair River near Sarnia, Ont., OPP investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton OPP said one person is dead following an incident near the St. Clair River in the city of Sarnia over the weekend.

On Saturday at 11:56 a.m., OPP were called to assist Sarnia police after receiving a report of a possible drowning at a beach near Fort Street in Point Edward.

Local fire departments, along with the United States Coast Guard and a member of the public, assisted officers in rescuing two people reportedly in distress in the water.

Both individuals were transported to hospital.

Gina Annocial, 37, of Ottawa, was later pronounced dead.

The other individual was treated and released from hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.