World

Thousands of Haitians protest in Port-au-Prince to demand prime minister’s ouster

By Evens Sanon The Associated Press
Posted August 22, 2022 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Haiti prime minister rushed to safety as armed group opens fire' Haiti prime minister rushed to safety as armed group opens fire
Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry was rushed to safety as gunmen opened fire at an event celebrating the country’s independence. Video shows the prime minister and his entourage scrambling for cover outside the event, which marked the 218th anniversary of Haiti’s independence – Jan 4, 2022

Thousands of protesters in Haiti’s capital and other major cities blocked roads, shut down businesses and marched through the streets Monday to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and to call for a better quality of life.

Associated Press journalists observed an unidentified man fatally shoot a demonstrator in Port-au-Prince and then flee in a car as the crowd temporarily scattered.

Demonstrator Lionel Jean-Pierre, who witnessed the shooting, said things in Haiti have gotten out of control.

“Families don’t know what to do,” he said as the crowd around him chanted: “If Ariel doesn’t leave, we’re going to die!”

Read more: A year after Haiti earthquake, many still seeking shelter, food

Violence and kidnappings have surged in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas in recent months, with warring gangs killing hundreds of civilians in their fight over territory. They have grown more powerful since last year’s assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

In one of the most recent killings denounced by the prime minister and Haiti’s Office of Citizen Protection, suspected gang members killed eight people over the weekend in one community, including a mother and her two daughters who were set on fire while still alive.

“This collective crime adds to the list of victims…that has reached an alarming proportion,” the office said.

Poverty also has deepened, with inflation reaching 29% and some prices of some basic goods such as rice more than quadrupling. Gasoline also remains scarce and, if available, costs $15 a gallon.

Click to play video: 'Supporting Haiti' Supporting Haiti
Supporting Haiti – Feb 1, 2022

“I need the gas to work,” 28-year-old moto-taxi driver Garry Larose said as he marched. “I have a family to feed, school to pay.”

In one protest, people wore black T-shirts, while at another they wore red T-shirts emblazoned with the words, “RISE UP.”

The protests come days after dozens of demonstrators staged a sit-in in front of Henry’s official residence and demanded that he resign.

On Monday, police clashed with demonstrators in some areas, firing tear gas to break up the crowd as burning tires blocked roads.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
