Ennismore, Ont. man charged with assault, drug possession in Cobourg: police

An Ennismore, Ont., man faces a number of charges including assault following an incident in Cobourg on Friday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault in the area of Elgin Street and D’Arcy Street East.

Police located the suspect a short time later in the downtown area. However, he fled on foot when informed he was under arrest.

Following a short foot pursuit, officers were able to arrest him. The man was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine, police said.

The 41-year-old man from Ennismore was charged with assault, obstructing police, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 20, police said Monday.

