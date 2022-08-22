Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought after gunpoint carjacking in Richmond Hill, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 2:20 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking investigation in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said on Friday at around 1:25 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Bedford Park Avenue and Pugsley Avenue area.

Police said the victim was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 on Bedford Park Avenue when two male suspects standing at the side of the road waved at him to stop.

Read more: 3 killed in Brampton crash were teenaged siblings: police

Officers said the victim believed the suspects needed help.

However, according to police, when the victim stopped his car, one suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he get out of the car.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the victim complied and the suspects allegedly stole the vehicle and fled the area.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional Police tagCarjacking tagYRP tagRichmond Hill crime tagRichmond Hil tagbedford park avenue tagrichmond hill carjacking tagPugsley Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers