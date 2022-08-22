Suspects sought after gunpoint carjacking in Richmond Hill, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking investigation in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said on Friday at around 1:25 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Bedford Park Avenue and Pugsley Avenue area.

Police said the victim was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 on Bedford Park Avenue when two male suspects standing at the side of the road waved at him to stop.

Officers said the victim believed the suspects needed help.

However, according to police, when the victim stopped his car, one suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he get out of the car.

Officers said the victim complied and the suspects allegedly stole the vehicle and fled the area.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.