Crime

Vernon, B.C. man arrested at Cherryville recreation site following stand-off

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 2:22 pm
RCMP/GRC police car with emergency lights on View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP. THE CANADIANPRESS/Bayne Stanley

A Vernon, B.C., man was arrested Sunday at an RV site in the North Okanagan after RCMP  had locked it down for several hours.

The suspect of an ongoing investigation was located in the 400-block of Sugar Lake Road at the Cherryville recreation site by RCMP around 10:30 a.m., RCMP said. Upon finding the suspect, a 34-year-old man, police realized he had a firearm, prompting officials to cordon off the area.

Winnipeg police make arrest after 10-hour armed and barricaded standoff

“Police contained the area and additional resources, including members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team were called to assist at the scene,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Nearly four hours later, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday.

