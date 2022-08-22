Vernon, B.C. man arrested at Cherryville recreation site following stand-off

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., man was arrested Sunday at an RV site in the North Okanagan after RCMP had locked it down for several hours.

The suspect of an ongoing investigation was located in the 400-block of Sugar Lake Road at the Cherryville recreation site by RCMP around 10:30 a.m., RCMP said. Upon finding the suspect, a 34-year-old man, police realized he had a firearm, prompting officials to cordon off the area.

“Police contained the area and additional resources, including members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team were called to assist at the scene,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Nearly four hours later, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday.