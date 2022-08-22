SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec allowing 4 four people per room in long-term care homes, against coroner’s recommendations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Coroner Géhane Kamel presents her report on CHSLD early-pandemic deaths' Coroner Géhane Kamel presents her report on CHSLD early-pandemic deaths
Quebec's lead investigator looking into the 53 deaths in long-term care facilities during the first wave of pandemic presented her report on Thursday. Coroner Géhane Kamel says there are many people responsible for the tragedies that unfolded in the spring of 2020, especially the 47 deaths at the CHSLD Herron. – May 19, 2022

Quebec’s Health Department is allowing long-term care centres to house up to four residents in the same room — a new directive that runs against recommendations by the coroner.

Jean-Charles Del Duchetto, a spokesman for the province’s seniors minister, says increasing the number of people in long-term care rooms will help reduce wait lists and ease pressure on hospitals.

He adds that many of the almost 4,300 people waiting for a spot in long-term care are in hospital.

Read more: Coroner says Quebec Health Department chose to ignore COVID-19 risk in long-term care

The decision is in conflict with a formal recommendation by coroner Géhane Kamel, who investigated the high death toll in the province’s long-term care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Kamel said Quebec should ensure that residential-care facilities are able to offer single rooms to patients to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and other diseases among vulnerable people.

The Health Department says the policy is a temporary measure, but it is not saying when the directive allowing an increase in room occupancy will be lifted.

Click to play video: '2 ministers were warned about staff shortage at CHSLD Herron during first wave of COVID-19' 2 ministers were warned about staff shortage at CHSLD Herron during first wave of COVID-19
2 ministers were warned about staff shortage at CHSLD Herron during first wave of COVID-19 – Apr 5, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
