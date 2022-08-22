Quebec allowing 4 four people per room in long-term care homes, against coroner’s recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Health Department is allowing long-term care centres to house up to four residents in the same room — a new directive that runs against recommendations by the coroner.

Jean-Charles Del Duchetto, a spokesman for the province’s seniors minister, says increasing the number of people in long-term care rooms will help reduce wait lists and ease pressure on hospitals.

He adds that many of the almost 4,300 people waiting for a spot in long-term care are in hospital.

The decision is in conflict with a formal recommendation by coroner Géhane Kamel, who investigated the high death toll in the province’s long-term care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

Kamel said Quebec should ensure that residential-care facilities are able to offer single rooms to patients to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and other diseases among vulnerable people.

The Health Department says the policy is a temporary measure, but it is not saying when the directive allowing an increase in room occupancy will be lifted.

