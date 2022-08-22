Menu

Weather

Heavy downpours expected in parts of Toronto area again Monday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 11:57 am
Flooding is seen on a roadway in Brampton over the weekend. View image in full screen
Flooding is seen on a roadway in Brampton over the weekend. Global News

Heavy downpours are expected in parts of the Toronto area again on Monday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

The statement covers Toronto, southern Durham Region, and also stretches out to western Northumberland County.

“Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with local rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected. Upgrades to rainfall warnings may be required,” the weather agency said.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm leaves thousands in the dark in southern Quebec

“Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying and urban areas is possible.”

The rain comes after parts of southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area were hit with bands of heavy rain over the weekend.

“The moisture was needed after one of the driest summers on record, but not a summer’s worth of rain in just a matter of hours which was the case around Brampton as a cell stalled over the area with radar reports in some spots of over 250 mm,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

The City of Brampton noted that there was localized flooding across the city.

Hull said more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening, which could deliver heavy downpours.

“As to the intensity of these storms that will depend on how much sunshine the area sees,” Hull added.

“If there are some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon, that will increase the instability of the air mass which means some of these cells once they form could deliver pockets of 30 to 50 mm of rain in a relatively short period of time.”

