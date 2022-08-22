Heavy downpours expected in parts of Toronto area again Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy downpours are expected in parts of the Toronto area again on Monday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

The statement covers Toronto, southern Durham Region, and also stretches out to western Northumberland County.

“Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with local rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected. Upgrades to rainfall warnings may be required,” the weather agency said.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm leaves thousands in the dark in southern Quebec

“Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying and urban areas is possible.”

The rain comes after parts of southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area were hit with bands of heavy rain over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“The moisture was needed after one of the driest summers on record, but not a summer’s worth of rain in just a matter of hours which was the case around Brampton as a cell stalled over the area with radar reports in some spots of over 250 mm,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

Potential for more heavy downpours with slow moving cells today could deliver 30-50 mm in a relatively short period of time — City of Toronto/Southern Durham currently under a Special Weather Statement. Could be expanded/upgraded to rainfall warnings if cells intensify. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/MvwNGwEGxc — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 22, 2022

The City of Brampton noted that there was localized flooding across the city.

Hull said more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening, which could deliver heavy downpours.

“As to the intensity of these storms that will depend on how much sunshine the area sees,” Hull added.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there are some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon, that will increase the instability of the air mass which means some of these cells once they form could deliver pockets of 30 to 50 mm of rain in a relatively short period of time.”

Brampton is experiencing localized flooding across the city. To report flooding on municipal roads, blocked storm sewer grates or significant basement flooding, call 311. Visit https://t.co/s7bzx7wNUl for more information. pic.twitter.com/r5jTTTMQ1f — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) August 22, 2022