Woman’s body found in Winnipeg apartment, homicide unit investigating

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death at a Jarvis Avenue apartment block in the Point Douglas area.
Police said they were called to the building just before 7 a.m. Monday, where they found the body of a woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).
Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments