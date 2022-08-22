Menu

Crime

Woman’s body found in Winnipeg apartment, homicide unit investigating

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 11:58 am
Winnipeg police on-scene at Jarvis Avenue Monday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police on-scene at Jarvis Avenue Monday morning. Josh Arason / Global News

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death at a Jarvis Avenue apartment block in the Point Douglas area.

Police said they were called to the building just before 7 a.m. Monday, where they found the body of a woman.

Read more: Suspicious death on Manitoba First Nation now considered homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division' Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division – May 28, 2022
