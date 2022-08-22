Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec working to protect caribou after warnings from federal government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 10:44 am
Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut, on March 25, 2009. View image in full screen
Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut, on March 25, 2009. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The governments of Canada and Quebec say they are confident they can reach a deal to protect endangered caribou populations in the province.

The two governments said today in a joint news release that Quebec is working to ensure that 65 per cent of the caribou’s habitat in two parts of the province is “undisturbed.”

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault warned Quebec in April that Ottawa would act unilaterally to protect the at-risk woodland caribou after the province failed to present what he considered an acceptable conservation plan.

Read more: Ottawa’s ultimatum to Quebec on caribou is a warning to other provinces, experts say

The governments say that Quebec has begun implementing short-term measures at a cost of $12 million to protect the caribou and that Ottawa will provide $6.1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec says it plans to release its full caribou-protection strategy by the end of June 2023.

The woodland caribou, also known as the boreal caribou, is considered “threatened” by the federal government and “vulnerable” by Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Caribou chase posted to social media distresses conservation groups' Caribou chase posted to social media distresses conservation groups
Caribou chase posted to social media distresses conservation groups – Aug 3, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Federal Government tagCanadian Government tagCaribou tagSteven Guilbeault taganimal protection tagwildlife protection tagCaribou Protection tagQuebec caribou tagBoreal caribou tagQuebec caribou protection tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers