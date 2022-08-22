Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigating alleged lumber purchasing scam

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 11:48 am
Cedar planks are stacked at a lumber yard in Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. View image in full screen
Cedar planks are stacked at a lumber yard in Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating reports of fraud involving lumber purchases in the area.

According to police, the unknown suspects bought lumber and other building materials using fraudulently obtained credit accounts over the last few months of 2021.

They said in one incident, the suspect pretended to be the manager of a lumber store and sold illegally-obtained goods on Kijiji.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have bought lumber and other building materials to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6365 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also warning residents that they should be wary of paying cash for such items that come with steep discounts, and to purchase them from legitimate sellers.

