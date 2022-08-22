Waterloo police investigating alleged lumber purchasing scam

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating reports of fraud involving lumber purchases in the area.

According to police, the unknown suspects bought lumber and other building materials using fraudulently obtained credit accounts over the last few months of 2021.

They said in one incident, the suspect pretended to be the manager of a lumber store and sold illegally-obtained goods on Kijiji.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have bought lumber and other building materials to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6365 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also warning residents that they should be wary of paying cash for such items that come with steep discounts, and to purchase them from legitimate sellers.