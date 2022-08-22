Menu

Health

St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital reducing hours for ER amid staff shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 11:03 am
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said the St. Mary's Memorial Hospital will close at 5 p.m. on Monday night and scheduled to open at 7 a.m. from Tuesday through Friday. View image in full screen
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said the St. Mary's Memorial Hospital will close at 5 p.m. on Monday night and scheduled to open at 7 a.m. from Tuesday through Friday. Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance

St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital is reducing its hours of operation for its emergency department (ER) this week due to ongoing staffing shortages, similar to those seen across Ontario.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said the department will close at 5 p.m. on Monday night and is scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Tuesday and Friday.

Read more: Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, NS, NB, PEI

This is not the hospital’s first closure of the summer.

According to The Canadian Press, the reduced hours at St. Mary’s is the latest in a series of similar closures at rural hospitals across the province as the health sector contends with staff shortages, particularly among nurses.

Twenty-four-hour service is scheduled to reopen at the hospital on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Additionally, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said that the emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital has resumed to regular hours on Monday.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
