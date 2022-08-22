St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital reducing hours for ER amid staff shortages

Send this page to someone via email

St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital is reducing its hours of operation for its emergency department (ER) this week due to ongoing staffing shortages, similar to those seen across Ontario.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said the department will close at 5 p.m. on Monday night and is scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Tuesday and Friday.

This is not the hospital’s first closure of the summer.

According to The Canadian Press, the reduced hours at St. Mary’s is the latest in a series of similar closures at rural hospitals across the province as the health sector contends with staff shortages, particularly among nurses.

Twenty-four-hour service is scheduled to reopen at the hospital on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Additionally, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said that the emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital has resumed to regular hours on Monday.

The Emergency Department (ED) at the Seaforth Community Hospital has resumed regular reduced hours of operation (24 hours, daily). A reminder that our St. Marys Memorial Hospital ED will be experiencing a temporary reduction in hours this week. Details: https://t.co/mot09CqDoE pic.twitter.com/GOb4khuK7g — Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (@hpha_news) August 22, 2022