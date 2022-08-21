Menu

Health

Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, NS, NB, PEI

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2022 9:18 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to fund more private clinic surgeries in bid to stabilize shaky health-care system' Ontario to fund more private clinic surgeries in bid to stabilize shaky health-care system
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced on Thursday the province’s plan to help stabilize its health-care system amid staffing shortages and emergency room closures. The plan includes increasing OHIP-covered surgeries performed at private clinics, covering exam and registration fees for internationally trained students, and more.

Canada’s struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.

Today’s meeting between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Nova Scotia counterpart Tim Houston comes ahead of a so-called premiers summit on Monday.

Ford and Houston will travel to Moncton, where Ford is scheduled to meet individually with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, P-E-I Premier Dennis King and federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc.

Read more: Province instructed Ontario Health to find ‘efficiencies and savings’ as Omicron loomed

The four provincial leaders will then gather for their summit.

Ford’s visit to the Maritimes comes as Ontario’s health system has been strained by staff shortages in recent weeks.

Some emergency rooms have been forced to close for hours or even days at a time.

