SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia accuses Ukraine in death of ultra-nationalist’s daughter

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 22, 2022 8:12 am
Click to play video: 'Standoff escalates over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as experts try to fend off disaster' Standoff escalates over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as experts try to fend off disaster
WATCH: Standoff escalates over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as experts try to fend off disaster

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukraine’s secret services of carrying out the weekend murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue, Russian news agencies reported.

Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, Russian investigators said. Ukraine has denied involvement.

Read more: Here’s what to know about Alexander Dugin, the Russian whose daughter died in a car blast

The FSB said the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979 whom it named.

It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in the same housing block and researching Dugina’s lifestyle, according to an FSB statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Daughter of Russian nationalist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast

The assailant had attended an event outside Moscow on Saturday evening which Dugina and her father were also at, before carrying out a “controlled explosion” of Dugina’s car, and fleeing Russia to Estonia, the FSB was quoted as saying.

Reuters was unable to confirm the reports.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagrussia ukraine war tagRussia News tagUkraine Russia war tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagdarya dugina tagAlexander Dugin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers