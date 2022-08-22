Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public hearings set to resume in Nova Scotia mass shooting probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 7:10 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. shooting inquiry: RCMP superintendent says Lucki was ‘sad and disappointed’ weapons not initially disclosed' N.S. shooting inquiry: RCMP superintendent says Lucki was ‘sad and disappointed’ weapons not initially disclosed
WATCH: N.S. shooting inquiry: RCMP superintendent says Lucki was 'sad and disappointed' weapons not initially disclosed

A former RCMP divisional commander and the commissioner of the federal police force are scheduled to testify this week at the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The public hearings, set to resume Monday in Halifax following a three-week break, are to first hear from former assistant commissioner Lee Bergerman, while RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to begin her testimony on Tuesday.

Read more: N.S. RCMP doubles down on allegations of political interference in mass shooting probe

Bergerman was commanding officer of Nova Scotia’s H Division of the RCMP during the 13 hour rampage that saw a man disguised as a Mountie fatally shoot 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020.

The 35-year veteran of the force retired in October, 2021 just weeks before the inquiry got underway.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Bergerman and Lucki have drawn fire over the RCMP’s handling of the investigation and public communications in the aftermath of the shootings.

The senior Mounties have also each given previous testimony before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa that is investigating alleged political interference in the force’s handling of the case.

Click to play video: 'High-profile witnesses expected to testify at Mass Casualty Commission next week' High-profile witnesses expected to testify at Mass Casualty Commission next week
High-profile witnesses expected to testify at Mass Casualty Commission next week
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia RCMP tagCanada News tagnova scotia shooting tagnova scotia mass shooting tagNS Mass Casualty Commission tagmass shooting nova scotia tagRCMP mass shooting tagN.S. mass shooting inquiry tagN.S. mass shooting investigation tagN.S. shooting 2020 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers