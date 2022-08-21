Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

German chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Canada for 3-day visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2022 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Germany’s Scholz rejects use of the word ‘apartheid’ to describe situation between Israel and Palestine' Germany’s Scholz rejects use of the word ‘apartheid’ to describe situation between Israel and Palestine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected using the word "apartheid" to describe relations between Israel and the Palestinian Territories after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "I want to say explicitly here that I do not adopt the word apartheid as my own and that I do not think that is the right way to describe the situation," said Scholz during a joint news conference with Abbas in Berlin on Tuesday.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has officially begun a three-day visit to Canada.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel in December last year, touched down in Montreal this evening for a visit that includes scheduled stops in Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

He will be accompanied throughout the tour by vice-chancellor Robert Habeck, who is in charge of the country’s energy file.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was on hand to greet the dignitaries on the tarmac of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

The chancellor and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland

Scholz’s arrival coincides with renewed calls from Ukraine for Trudeau to cancel a decision to allow the return of a turbine being repaired in Montreal for use in a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

The Ukrainian ambassador and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress called on Canada to cancel the waiver, which allowed a Canadian company to circumvent sanctions against Russia to return the turbine.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagUkraine tagOlaf Scholz tagcanada germany relations tagGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz tagjustin trudeau olaf scholz taggermany canada relations tagolaf scholz justin trudeau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers