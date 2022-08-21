German chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Canada for 3-day visit

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has officially begun a three-day visit to Canada.
Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel in December last year, touched down in Montreal this evening for a visit that includes scheduled stops in Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland.
He will be accompanied throughout the tour by vice-chancellor Robert Habeck, who is in charge of the country’s energy file.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was on hand to greet the dignitaries on the tarmac of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.
The chancellor and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.
Scholz’s arrival coincides with renewed calls from Ukraine for Trudeau to cancel a decision to allow the return of a turbine being repaired in Montreal for use in a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
The Ukrainian ambassador and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress called on Canada to cancel the waiver, which allowed a Canadian company to circumvent sanctions against Russia to return the turbine.
