Canada

Leaf Rapids, Man. emergency department to remain closed until further notice

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 7:00 pm
Emergency Room Sign View image in full screen
Leaf Rapids Emergency Department will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Global News

There’s now no end in sight when it comes to the closure of emergency departments in northern Manitoba.

The Northern Health Region says Leaf Rapids Emergency Department will remain closed for an “indeterminate” amount of time due to ongoing staffing issues.

Read more: Staff shortages to cause long waits at Health Science Centre in Winnipeg

Originally planned for a six-day closure, there was hope it would reopen at the end of August.

Primary Care and Public Health services are still available Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. To 5:00 p.m.

If anything feels life-threatening residents are urged to call 911.

