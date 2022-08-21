Leaf Rapids, Man. emergency department to remain closed until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

There’s now no end in sight when it comes to the closure of emergency departments in northern Manitoba.

The Northern Health Region says Leaf Rapids Emergency Department will remain closed for an “indeterminate” amount of time due to ongoing staffing issues.

Originally planned for a six-day closure, there was hope it would reopen at the end of August.

Primary Care and Public Health services are still available Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. To 5:00 p.m.

If anything feels life-threatening residents are urged to call 911.