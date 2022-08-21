Quebec Conservative Party becomes first to launch 2022 provincial election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Conservative Party launched its electoral campaign on Sunday in Quebec City even though the official first day of campaigning has yet to be called.

Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime announced the launch on Twitter this morning, making him the first of the provincial party leaders to do so.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime gestures as he speaks during a political rally in Quebec City on Sunday August 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Premier François Legault has yet to officially trigger the election, but is expected to do so before the end of August.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec leads explosive growth in Conservative membership sales: party numbers

But the province’s governing party has already made several election promises in recent days, including a five-year, $1.4-billion pledge to convert all unsubsidized daycare spots into subsidized spaces.

Duhaime, who’s running as party leader for the first time, unveiled the Conservative platform last week along with the campaign slogan “Freedom to choose.”

Quebec’s election is scheduled for Oct. 3, with a campaign required by law to last between 33 and 39 days.