Canada

Rosthern RCMP continue search for missing 15-year-old, say he might be hitchhiking

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 3:15 pm
The Rosthern RCMP are reaching out for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who may have been seen hitchhiking on Highway 11 on August 20. View image in full screen
The Rosthern RCMP are reaching out for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who may have been seen hitchhiking on Highway 11 on August 20. Photo provided: Saskatchewan RCMP

The Rosthern RCMP are continuing their search to locate a missing 15-year-old boy. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate the whereabouts of Cord Lagasse who was last seen on 10th Street in Rosthern at 4:00 p.m. on August 18, 2022.

“Investigators believe Cord may be attempting to travel to Medicine Hat, Alberta,” police stated in a release. “Cord may have been seen hitchhiking on Highway 11 (on) August 20, 2022.”

Police say Cord is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length blonde hair. It is unknown what Cord Lagasse was wearing but he is believed to be carrying a green army-style backpack.

The RCMP are asking if anyone sees Lagasse or have information on his whereabouts, contact your local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

