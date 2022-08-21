Rosthern RCMP continue search for missing 15-year-old, say he might be hitchhiking

Send this page to someone via email

The Rosthern RCMP are continuing their search to locate a missing 15-year-old boy. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate the whereabouts of Cord Lagasse who was last seen on 10th Street in Rosthern at 4:00 p.m. on August 18, 2022.

“Investigators believe Cord may be attempting to travel to Medicine Hat, Alberta,” police stated in a release. “Cord may have been seen hitchhiking on Highway 11 (on) August 20, 2022.”

Police say Cord is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length blonde hair. It is unknown what Cord Lagasse was wearing but he is believed to be carrying a green army-style backpack.

The RCMP are asking if anyone sees Lagasse or have information on his whereabouts, contact your local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

