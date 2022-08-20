Menu

Fire

One suffering burns and two injured in Warman, Sask.

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 6:14 pm
The 3 occupants got out, various injuries/burns STARSambulance and MedavieWest transported them. RCMP investigating. View image in full screen
One person is suffering from moderate burns and two others were injured in an accident in Warman, Sask. on Saturday.

The three victims were travelling in a vehicle at a high speed exiting 305 to ferry road T intersection when they hit the cement and rock barricade launching the vehicle 75 feet into a farmers field where it landed and caught fire.

Read more: Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery, won’t pay for travel

STARS ambulance transported the most seriously injured person from the scene. The other two went with Medavie Health Services West.

RCMP is investigating.

