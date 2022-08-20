One suffering burns and two injured in Warman, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is suffering from moderate burns and two others were injured in an accident in Warman, Sask. on Saturday.

The three victims were travelling in a vehicle at a high speed exiting 305 to ferry road T intersection when they hit the cement and rock barricade launching the vehicle 75 feet into a farmers field where it landed and caught fire.

STARS ambulance transported the most seriously injured person from the scene. The other two went with Medavie Health Services West.

RCMP is investigating.