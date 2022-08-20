Cause of 2-alarm fire at northeast Calgary home under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Fire investigators are searching for what sparked a fire in a northeast duplex Friday night that forced five people from their homes.

Calls started pouring into the Calgary Fire Department around 8:30 p.m. about flames coming from a home on Pinecliff Close N.E.

When crews arrived, they were met with a significant amount of smoke and flames on the exterior of the duplex, with the fire extending to the interior and to the roof.

They began an aggressive attack and quickly got the fire under control.

Three people and their dogs managed to get out of the burning home, along with two other people from the neighbouring unit.

One adult was assessed by paramedics but not taken to hospital.

A second alarm was called out to help with the fire and to relieve crews working in the extreme heat.

CFD says there is significant damage to the home.

Investigators are asking anyone with photos, video or information regarding the fire to email piofire@calgary.ca.