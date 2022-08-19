U.S. FDA orders Pfizer to test 2nd Paxlovid course for rebound COVID patients

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered Pfizer Inc PFE.N to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday.

The drugmaker must produce initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by Sept. 30 next year, the FDA told Pfizer in a letter dated Aug. 5.

The regulator said a formal plan for the clinical trial is expected to be finalized this month.

Pfizer is “working with the FDA to finalize a protocol to study patients who may be in need of retreatment,” and will provide details when available, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)