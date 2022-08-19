Police probe possible links between trio of random Vancouver attacks

Vancouver police are probing whether a trio of stranger assaults in the city’s Fairview neighbourhood on Thursday are linked.
Police say the three attacks happened in close proximity of one another both in time and in location.
According to police the first assault happened under the Granville Bridge near the False Creek seawall around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators say a male suspect tackled a 70-year-old-man from behind, then punched and kicked him several times.
Around 7:15 p.m., police say someone approached a 33-year-old woman who was walking her dog near West 11th Avenue and Spruce Street from behind, then punched her in the face.
Then, around 8:45 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was stabbed as she was walking near West Broadway and Alder Street.
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive. The suspect fled south on Alder Street.
Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.
