Crime

Police probe possible links between trio of random Vancouver attacks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 5:20 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police are probing whether a trio of stranger assaults in the city’s Fairview neighbourhood on Thursday are linked.

Police say the three attacks happened in close proximity of one another both in time and in location.

Woman attacked in unprovoked stranger assault aboard Vancouver bus

According to police the first assault happened under the Granville Bridge near the False Creek seawall around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say a male suspect tackled a 70-year-old-man from behind, then punched and kicked him several times.

Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver's West End
Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver's West End – Aug 2, 2022

Around 7:15 p.m., police say someone approached a 33-year-old woman who was walking her dog near West 11th Avenue and Spruce Street from behind, then punched her in the face.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, around 8:45 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was stabbed as she was walking near West Broadway and Alder Street.

Vancouver police search for man in connection with stranger sex assault

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive. The suspect fled south on Alder Street.

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

