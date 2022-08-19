Suspect accused of firing shot in armed robbery at Grimsby gas station arrested, charged

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say one of four suspects accused of shooting at a Grimsby, Ont., gas station employee amid a robbery in early August has been arrested and charged.

Investigators say the 24-year-old Hamilton man was located at an address near Barton Street and Centennial Parkway on Friday with the help of the OPP and a parole enforcement team.

The accused is expected in court on Saturday and faces five charges, including robbery and discharging a firearm with the intent to injure.

Three men are alleged to have robbed the Petro Canada on South Service Road between Industrial Drive and Casablanca Boulevard at gunpoint early on Aug. 1.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says the suspects entered the gas station and confronted the employee, demanding cash. Two were armed, one with a pistol and the other with bear spray.

In the process of stealing cash and cigarettes around 4:30 a.m., the gas station employee ran for his life and was shot at by one of the three robbers.

“The shot missed the employee striking a wall. The employee was not physically injured,” an NRPS spokesperson said in an email.

The suspects then fled the scene and were believed to have taken off in a red Hyundai Elantra.

The two other suspects are still outstanding and have not yet been identified.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

