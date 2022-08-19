Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to take down Montreal Alouettes in battle of 2nd-place teams

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will once again look to QB Matthew Schiltz to win his second game in a row.

With Dane Evans still nursing a sore shoulder, head coach Orlondo Steinauer is counting on Schiltz to beat his former team in Montreal.

In beating the Toronto Argonauts last week, Schiltz was 14 of passing, throwing 1 touchdown.

While Evans will dress for the game, he’s listed third on the depth chart.

Schiltz has now won three of his last four starts in the CFL.

While Evans is putting the pads back on the for the Black and Gold, linebacker Simoni Lawrence is one of three defenders not making the trip to La Belle Province.

For the second time this season, Simoni is on the six-game injured list.

The Montreal Alouettes, meanwhile, are coming off a win against the previously undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers, with starter Trevor Harris throwing for 213 yards.

Three quick facts:

Hamilton started slowly at 0-4 but since then have rallied to within one win of a tie for first on points. For the last four years their record in the second half of the schedule has been at least even or better. In 2021, they went 4-1 in their last five games and 5-0 in the final five contests of 2019.

The Ticats have three wins in 2022 and all have come against important Eastern rivals. They are 0-5 against the West and tied with Ottawa. This week marks Game #4 of six in a row against East Division clubs.

Montréal has a 3-6 record but have been able to avoid three straight defeats all year. Across 2022 they have lost two then won, consistently continuing that trend last week yet again.

