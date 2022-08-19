Kingston, Ont. police arrest man in Toronto in connection with double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made and a first-degree murder charge has been laid as a result of a double-homicide investigation in Kingston, Ont.

Police say Gregory Anthony Beasley was arrested in connection with the deaths of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin of Ottawa.

The men were found dead in a parking lot on Sydenham Road near Highway 401 on Oct. 16, 2021.

The arrest was made on Aug. 17 in Toronto, police say.

Kingston police say the investigation was in partnership with the London Police Service and with the assistance of the Durham Regional Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service.

During the arrest, Beasley was found to be in possession of a firearm resulting in additional charges being laid.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a license or registration certificate.

More charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.