RCMP investigate vandalism, theft at 3 provincial parks in northern N.S.

The RCMP is investigating acts of vandalism and theft at three provincial parks in northern Nova Scotia that occurred earlier this week.

In a tweet, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said the incidents happened at Beaver Mountain, Pomquet and Arisaig provincial parks.

“Vandalism is a crime, costs money and ruins the fun for everyone,” the tweet said.

Acts of vandalism and theft occurred at Beaver Mountain, Pomquet and Arisaig provincial parks on Wednesday, August 16. If you have information, please contact the local @RCMPNS detachment at 902-863-6500. Vandalism is a crime, costs money and ruins the fun for everyone. pic.twitter.com/YgeEtkmJxU — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) August 19, 2022

All three parks are in the Antigonish area, located within a 45-minute drive of each other.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Antigonish RCMP officers responded to a report of vandalism and theft at the Beaver Mountain and Arisaig provincial parks.

“RCMP officers learned that picnic shelters were damaged and various items, such as first aid kits, were stolen,” he said.

Shortly after, around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at Pomquet Provincial Park.

“RCMP officers learned that a shed was broken into and a theft of lifeguard equipment had taken place,” said Tremblay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500.