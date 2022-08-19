Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Seniors, advocates, slam new law that could force patients to long term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford government to move some patients out of hospital and into long term care' Ford government to move some patients out of hospital and into long term care
WATCH: Ford government to move some patients out of hospital and into long term care

Seniors and advocates say they are terrified and livid over Ontario’s move to allow hospitals to send patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing.

Seniors advocate Patricia Spindel, 74, says she lives in fear of being sent to a hospital and then off to a home far from her family.

She compared it to the periods of the COVID-19 pandemic when families were banned from long-term care homes for months at a time.

Read more: Here are the changes coming to Ontario’s publicly funded health care system

On Thursday, the province introduced legislation that would allow hospital patients awaiting a bed to be transferred to a “temporary” home while they await space in their preferred home.

Lawyer Jane Meadus with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly says this is a violation of basic rights.

Story continues below advertisement

The Minister of Long-Term Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagDoug Ford tagLong-term Care tagFord government tagLTC tagOntario Long-Term Care tagOntario LTC taglong term care Ontario tagdoug ford ltc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers