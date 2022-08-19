Manitoba to provide monkeypox update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will provide a monkeypox update Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak to media from the Manitoba Legislature at 1 p.m.

Last week, the province announced more appointments for the monkeypox vaccine would be available soon. That news followed an expansion to vaccine eligibility earlier this month.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

