Health

Manitoba to provide monkeypox update Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 11:55 am
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba deputy chief provincial public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba deputy chief provincial public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials will provide a monkeypox update Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak to media from the Manitoba Legislature at 1 p.m.

Read more: More monkeypox vaccine appointments available for Manitobans soon, province says

Last week, the province announced more appointments for the monkeypox vaccine would be available soon. That news followed an expansion to vaccine eligibility earlier this month.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'More monkeypox vaccine appointments available for Manitobans soon, province says' More monkeypox vaccine appointments available for Manitobans soon, province says
More monkeypox vaccine appointments available for Manitobans soon, province says – Aug 11, 2022
